Second Edition of FUFA Drum Excites Lango Region

In short
Lango Province has summoned about 40 players including Timothy Awany, Allan Okello and Herbert Achai from KCCA FC and Joachim Ojer from URA FC.
During first edition of FUFA Drum, Lango Province finished third position with Acholi toping the group, Buganda Province emerged second and Kigezi finishing last.
Second Edition of FUFA Drum Excites Lango Region20 Mar 2019, 16:15 Comments 99 Views Lira, Uganda Sport Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: FUFA Drum football fufa lango province
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.