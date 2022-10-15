Mulondo Emmanuel
16:42

SFC Acted on Wrong Information in Spennah Beach Eviction

15 Oct 2022, 16:26 Comments 88 Views Entebbe, Uganda Security Updates

In short
SFC spokesman Maj James Omara says that the forces were called in on Friday to restore sanity after the fight degenerated into a riot. However, Omara adds that his men acted on the wrong information that a robbery was taking place.

 

Tagged with: Special Forces Command.
Mentioned: SFC

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.