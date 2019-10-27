South Sudan Nationals Charging Ugandans to Access Farms in Lamwo

UPDF patrols the Ngomoromo border point after repeling the south sudaneses militias out of ugandan teritory in 2015. PHOTO BY DAN MICHEAL KOMAKECH.

In short

The contentious land is located in Parapadwanya bordering Ngomoromo in Uganda and Poge in South Sudan’s, Ayaci County. The disputed area is also one of the busy routes connecting Lamwo District to Imatong State in South Sudan.