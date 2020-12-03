In short
Asan Kasingye, the Chairman of Police FC, says their team is ready for any challenge. “We have been readying our team since last season, we have strengthened structures, recruited well, paid our players during the lockdown, and now putting together the necessary equipment,” Kasingye disclosed to URN
Star Times Uganda Premier League Returns to Action Top story3 Dec 2020, 10:02 Comments 260 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Kcca fc to face Soltino bright stars in League opener Star Times Uganda Premier League returns to action
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.