In short
Dr. Safinah Musene, the Commissioner in charge of health training education at the ministry of education and sports, says that beyond academic performance, under the laws of Uganda a health officer or trainee must be an adult, which means he or she must be at least 18 years and above.
Students Below 18 Excluded From Enrolling For Health Courses Top story27 Apr 2022, 10:40 Comments 180 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.