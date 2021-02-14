Nebert Rugadya
Temperature Guns Being Misused, Experts Warn

A temperature gun certified by the UNBS

“I see most of the people putting out their hands for their body temperature to be taken. This is wrong. The forehead is the right body part from which the temperature reading should be taken”, says Simon Rukundo, Head of Temperature Laboratory at the UNBS.

 

