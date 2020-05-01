In short
George William Lubega, the Lwampanga Sub county LC 3 Chairperson explains that the water from Lake Kyoga has submerged several homes forcing over 3000 residents to flee for their lives. He says the number of displaced persons is likely to increase as the water levels continue rising.
The Number of People Displaced by Lake Kyoga Reaches 3000
Nakasongola, Uganda
