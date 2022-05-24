Joan Akello
19:56

Three Entebbe Municipal Official In Custody Over Corruption Allegations Top story

24 May 2022, 19:55 Comments 110 Views Entebbe, Uganda Local government Business and finance Security Updates
Frank Ssekagiri the Entebbe CDO

The trio was picked up on Tuesday under the supervision of Brig. General Henry Isoke, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit following an impromptu visit by the State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Peter Ogwang. The minister was accompanied by a team of officials from the National Building Review Board-NBRB, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, and police officers to inspect certain projects in the municipality.

 

