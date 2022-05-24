In short
The trio was picked up on Tuesday under the supervision of Brig. General Henry Isoke, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit following an impromptu visit by the State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Peter Ogwang. The minister was accompanied by a team of officials from the National Building Review Board-NBRB, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, and police officers to inspect certain projects in the municipality.
Three Entebbe Municipal Official In Custody Over Corruption Allegations Top story24 May 2022, 19:55 Comments 110 Views Entebbe, Uganda Local government Business and finance Security Updates
