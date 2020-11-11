Solomon Okabo
12:11

Thugs Break into Ibuje Health Center III in Apac District

11 Nov 2020, 12:07 Comments 232 Views Apac, Uganda Northern Business and finance Health Updates

In short
Geoffrey Anyac, the in charge Ibuje Health Center III says the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the health facility was not guarded since the security guard was on a sick leave and no patient was admitted at the ward.

 

Tagged with: Unknown Thugs Break into Ibuje Health Center III Maternity Ward, Stole Hospital Beds
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.