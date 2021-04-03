In short
According to Rwabuhinga, the district owns 12 acres of land including the one hosting Busoro Sub County headquarters. But Kateeba has maintained that the kingdom owns over 49 acres of land in Busoro including the one being claimed by the district.
Tooro Kingdom As Kabarole Official to Find Alternative Space for New District Headquarters Top story3 Apr 2021, 09:43 Comments 305 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.