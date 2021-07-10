In short
“Those who must or want to maintain the current staff can do that. Actually, some essential service providers might not have staff to alternate. Their permits will be renewed without any problem. But, in case an organization wants to bring another group of staff on board, it is also possible,” says Waiswa.
Travel Permits: Transport Ministry Clarifies on Clearance for Staff Working in Shifts
10 Jul 2021
