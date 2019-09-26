Two Flying Squad Officers on the Run for Theft of Ksh 600M

In short
Eriya Elepot, the Busia District Police Commander, says Murunga filed a complaint at Busia Police Station. He however, says the officers have since vanished and are nowhere to been seen, adding that he since forwarded the matter to police headquarters for investigations.
Two Flying Squad Officers on the Run for Theft of Ksh 600M26 Sep 2019, 06:54 Comments 179 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Busia District Police Commander Murunga Wilberforce Katushabe Enosi Gasolo Fred Kenyan nation
