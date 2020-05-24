Two UPDF Soldiers Arrested for Mounting Illegal Roadblocks in Kitgum

In short
The soldiers were arrested on Saturday night in Pandwong Division where they had reportedly mounted a separate roadblock to extort money from unsuspecting road users during curfew time. The Police, however, declined to divulge details of their particulars for fear of jeopardising investigations.
Two UPDF Soldiers Arrested for Mounting Illegal Roadblocks in Kitgum24 May 2020, 17:34 Comments 140 Views Kitgum, Uganda Security Crime Northern Updates
Tagged with: Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech Robert Oken, the Officer in Charge of criminal Investigation at Kitgum Central Police Station Uganda People's Defence Forces illegal road blocks local defence unit personnel
Mentioned: Kitgum Central Police Station.
