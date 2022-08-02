In short
Onesmus Oyesigye, the UBTEB Executive secretary, says that to their surprise they only recieved Shillings 390 million, which is only about four percent of the money required to conduct the assessments smoothly.
UBTEB in Crisis as Govt Fails to Release Examination Management Funds
2 Aug 2022
Candidates sitting UBTEB practical paper in Motor Vehicle engineering explaining to the assessor what they were doing during the examination session.
