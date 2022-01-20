Joan Akello
23:31

Uganda Airlines Downplays Impact of Kenya Airways-SA Airways Merger

20 Jan 2022, 23:24 Comments 99 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Politics Tourism Updates
The 4 CRJ900 Bombadier aircrafts for Uganda Airlines parked at the Entebbe Airport Main Runway

The 4 CRJ900 Bombadier aircrafts for Uganda Airlines parked at the Entebbe Airport Main Runway

In short
Yogi Biriggwa the former CEO South African Airlines in Uganda, says Uganda Airlines needs a competent board of directors and staff. "Uganda Airlines must be operated like a business and people including crew members must be recruited on merit to attract passengers and make profits."

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.