Uganda Blood Transfusion Service Want Law to Stop People Selling Blood

Samuel Davis Wante, a Clinical Team Leader at Nakasero Blood Bank explained that while the country needs 1200units of blood daily, the bank can only raise 80percent of the same.
Uganda Blood Transfusion Service Want Law to Stop People Selling Blood19 Mar 2022, 15:16 Comments 198 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Members of Kampala Central Lions' Club and students of Namirembe Hillside High School along Gayaza road donating blood on March 18th, 2022. Courtesy Photo
