In short
Muhanga says the latest batch of 335,000 doses brings the total number of AstraZeneca doses received since March to 3,143,193 doses. Uganda has also received other doses, which include 1,647,270 doses of Pfizer, 647,080 of Moderna, and 300,000 doses of Sinovac.
Uganda Receives More Doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Nicole McHugh, the Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Ireland ( Centre) hands over the doses to Margaret Muhanga, the minister of state for PHC at the Entebbe Airport as other government and NMS officials look on
