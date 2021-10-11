In short
The State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees in the Office of Prime Minister, Esther Davinia Anyakun officials flagged off the repatriation of 350 refugees on Sunday.
Uganda To Repatriate 2300 Burundi Refugees voluntarily
11 Oct 2021
Isingiro, Uganda
the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees in the Office of Prime Minister, Hon Esther Davinia Anyakun Officially Flgas off the Voluntary repartriation of Burundi Refugees
