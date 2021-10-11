the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees in the Office of Prime Minister, Hon Esther Davinia Anyakun Officially Flgas off the Voluntary repartriation of Burundi Refugees

The State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees in the Office of Prime Minister, Esther Davinia Anyakun officials flagged off the repatriation of 350 refugees on Sunday.