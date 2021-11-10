Ugandan Fishermen Flee to DRC as FPU Intensifies Operations on Lake Albert

In short
Those fleeing are from the landing sites of Butiaba, Wanseko, Bugoigo andKabolwa in Buliisa, Kijangi, Kaiso, Rwentale, Runga and Mbegu in Hoima, Nkondo, sebigoro, Kyehoro, Bugoma and Kyekapere in Kikuube, Ndaiga and Kitebere in Kagadi.
Illegal Boats being burnt by the FPU operatives at Runga landing site in Hoima district.The situation has compelled fishermen to flee to DRC.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
