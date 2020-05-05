In short
Six of the eight cases are truck drivers while the remaining two were picked from the community during the rapid assessment survey that was launched by the Health Ministry to determine the extent of community transmission of the viral respiratory disease.
Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Increase to 975 May 2020, 07:39 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
