Alex Otto
08:48

Uganda’s JKL Dolphins Stops Kenya’s Equity to Qualify for FIBA Africa Champions

26 Oct 2019, 08:42 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
JKL Dolphins celebrate after their victory on Friday night FUBA

JKL Dolphins celebrate after their victory on Friday night

In short
The debutants at the tournament had a slow start of the game losing 11-17 by the end of the first quarter. But the team outclassed Equity 17-4 in the second half. By the end of the third quarter, Equity fought back to ensure a 42-49 game although the JKL side remained on top.

 

Tagged with: Africa Basketball Champions FlaviaOketcho JKL , KPA faceoff in Zone five JKL Dolphins Uganda stops Equity Zone five Qualifiers
Mentioned: Just Kip Living Dolphins fiba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.