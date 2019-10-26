Uganda’s JKL Dolphins Stops Kenya’s Equity to Qualify for FIBA Africa Champions

In short
The debutants at the tournament had a slow start of the game losing 11-17 by the end of the first quarter. But the team outclassed Equity 17-4 in the second half. By the end of the third quarter, Equity fought back to ensure a 42-49 game although the JKL side remained on top.
Uganda’s JKL Dolphins Stops Kenya’s Equity to Qualify for FIBA Africa Champions26 Oct 2019, 08:42 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
