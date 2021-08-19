UGX 1.5Billion Emyooga Cash Lies Idle In Kitgum District

In short
Alex Opira, the District Principal Commercial Officer told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that only one Sacco group has been able to meet all the necessary requirements under the Emyooga guidelines.
UGX 1.5Billion Emyooga Cash Lies Idle In Kitgum District19 Aug 2021, 08:21 Comments 100 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
Kitgum Woman Member of Parliament Lillian Aber hands over UGX12.8Million Emyooga Fund to the first successfu SACCO Group from Chua West on Wednesday.
