UPDF Airlifts Measles-Rubella Vaccines to Five Districts

The vaccines being loaded into the UPDF chopper at the Airbase at Entebbe on Sunday-Photo Credit UPDF

In short

Col. Dr. Ambrose Oiko, the UPDF Public Health Director said they were contacted to support the emergency delivery of vaccines describing it as part of their roles to promote and guarantee public health.



Dr.Oiko says all emergency deliveries were conducted within two hours on sunday noting that the immunisation exercise in the affected districts can continue from Monday.