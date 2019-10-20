Ronald Odongo
UPDF Airlifts Measles-Rubella Vaccines to Five Districts

20 Oct 2019, 23:17 Comments 88 Views Lira, Uganda Health Misc Updates
The vaccines being loaded into the UPDF chopper at the Airbase at Entebbe on Sunday-Photo Credit UPDF

In short
Col. Dr. Ambrose Oiko, the UPDF Public Health Director said they were contacted to support the emergency delivery of vaccines describing it as part of their roles to promote and guarantee public health.

Dr.Oiko says all emergency deliveries were conducted within two hours on sunday noting that the immunisation exercise in the affected districts can continue from Monday.

 

