UPDF Deserter, Two Civilians Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson explained that Aryong who is believed to be the owner of the guns was traced and arrested later. He said the suspects will be charged with illegal possession of firearms upon completion of investigations.
UPDF Deserter, Two Civilians Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm3 May 2022, 19:22 Comments 84 Views Kwania central police, Akokoro Road, Aduku, Uganda Security Crime Lifestyle Updates
In short
Mentioned: Kwania Central Police Station
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.