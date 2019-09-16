UPDF Officers Cautioned Against Rights Violation

In short
Uganda People’s defense forces officers have been cautioned against violation of human through acts like torture and illegal detentions.
According Deputy 2nd Division Commander Col. Anthony Lukwago, such acts which are executed by particular individuals taint the name of the institution and make the public lose trust in the force that has labored to establish a good relationship with the people they serve.
