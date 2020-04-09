In short
Kaleebu notes that the Central Public Health Laboratory-CPHL, which is found in Butabika has the Roche Cobas system, which he says is also compiling an inventory of the test kits both in public and private laboratories in the country and their capacity to test COVID-19 samples.
UVRI Considers Using Cobas System to Test More COVID19 Samples Top story9 Apr 2020, 15:13 Comments 125 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.