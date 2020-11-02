Brian Luwaga
22:13

Veterinary Officers Treat Animals Without Proper Diagnosis- Commissioner

2 Nov 2020, 22:08 Comments 108 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Heads of cattle resting in tree shade near Wabbale dam during drought season in Nakasongola.

Dr. Anna Rose Ademun Okurut, who is in-charge of Animal Health says that many Veterinary officers tend to work like witch doctors rather than professionals by treating animals without proper investigations of the causes of diseases in animals and environment where they live.

 

