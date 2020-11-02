Veterinary Officers Treat Animals Without Proper Diagnosis- Commissioner

In short
Dr. Anna Rose Ademun Okurut, who is in-charge of Animal Health says that many Veterinary officers tend to work like witch doctors rather than professionals by treating animals without proper investigations of the causes of diseases in animals and environment where they live.
Veterinary Officers Treat Animals Without Proper Diagnosis- Commissioner2 Nov 2020, 22:08 Comments 108 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
Mentioned: Food and Agriculture Organization – FAO
