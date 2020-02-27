In short
“We took down their requests one by one and immediately sent them back to China, hoping a quickest feedback, so that we will soon have a follow-up invitation for them to come again to the Embassy,” says Ambassador Zheng on Thursday at Makerere University.
We Are Waiting for Feedback on Stranded Ugandan Students: Chinese Ambassador Zheng Top story27 Feb 2020, 22:45 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Education Updates
Zheng Zhu Qiang, the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Uganda with Makerere VC Professor Barnabas Nawangwe
