Why Ugandans Are Still Using VPN Despite Restored Access to Social Media

In short
Individuals also can use VPN to access network resources beyond the Local Area Network (LAN) or even the Wide Area Network commonly referred to as WAN.
“There are adverts running on VPN, and whenever you download or use an app, the data you buy has a percentage the app owners earn. When You connect to a VPN, all your connections go through the country where the server is located, so the adverts and long connections make you use more data”, says Mr. Kahangi.
Why Ugandans Are Still Using VPN Despite Restored Access to Social Media21 Feb 2021, 15:01 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: Social Media Access Tax Virtual Private Network, VPN
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.