Woman Pitch Camps At Masaka State Lodge Protesting Eviction

According to Nyonyintono, she was evicted from her one acre piece of land in Kyantale village in Kabonera Sub County in Masaka city that she has occupied for the past 12 years.
Woman Pitch Camps At Masaka State Lodge Protesting Eviction11 Aug 2020
