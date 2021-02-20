10 Arrested For Flouting FMD Directives In Lyantonde

In short
According to Dr. Ronald Bameka, the Lyantodne District Veterinary Officer, some were selling cows and goats while others slaughtered and secretly sold meat to residents amid quarantine.
10 Arrested For Flouting FMD Directives In Lyantonde20 Feb 2021, 08:24 Comments 137 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Agriculture Health Updates
Tagged with: 10 Arrested for violating FMD directive Operations intensified secretly slaughtering and selling of meat
