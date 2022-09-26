In short
The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) says that the brands from Bidco Africa, Pwani Oil Products Ltd, Kapa Oil Refineries Ltd and Menengai Oil Refineries Ltd. failed to meet the required standards as specified in the Fortified Edible Oils and Fats Specifications.,
10 Cooking Oil Brands, Edible Fats Recalled for Failing Standards Test
