Scores Feared Dead in Jinja Road Accident

In short
John Waiswa, an eye witness says that the accident occurred when a truck carrying sugar cane failed to climb a hill at Walumbe junction and rolled back before it overturned.
Scores Feared Dead in Jinja Road Accident22 Oct 2019, 06:43 Comments 191 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Mentioned: Batwala Buwenge Jinja Kamuli Mugarura North Division Police Commander Tata UAK UAK 996Z Waiswa Walumbe
