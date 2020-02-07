10-Man Express FC Defeats Onduparaka 1-0 in Arua

Express FC players and team managers celebrating their 1-0 win over Onduparaka at green light stadium on Friday.

In short

The red card surprisingly motivated the ten-man team to overwhelm Onduparaka with long passes and more pressure which culminated into a goal in the 85th minute. Frank Ssenyondo converted a back pass by Onduparaka’s Kakooza into the net, giving them a 1-0 win.