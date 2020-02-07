10-Man Express FC Defeats Onduparaka 1-0 in Arua

In short
The red card surprisingly motivated the ten-man team to overwhelm Onduparaka with long passes and more pressure which culminated into a goal in the 85th minute. Frank Ssenyondo converted a back pass by Onduparaka’s Kakooza into the net, giving them a 1-0 win.
10-Man Express FC Defeats Onduparaka 1-0 in Arua7 Feb 2020, 20:26 Comments 53 Views Arua, Uganda Sport Northern Report
Express FC players and team managers celebrating their 1-0 win over Onduparaka at green light stadium on Friday.
