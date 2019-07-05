In short
In Sub-Saharan Africa, the bottom 50 per cent of workers earn only 3.3 per cent of labour income, compared to the European Union, where the same group receives 22.9 per cent of the total income paid to workers. The countries with the most unequal distributions, according to the report are DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Niger and Uganda.
10 Per Cent of Workers Receive Nearly Half of Global Pay-ILO Report5 Jul 2019, 11:56 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: ILO Global Commission on the Future of Work Labour income The future of work labour income share pay distribution
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.