10 Suspected COVID-19 Cases Isolated in Gulu Test Negative

The suspects include three South Sudan nationals who traveled from Juba to Entebbe and disregarded self-quarantine directives. They sneaked into Kampala and later proceeded to Gulu enroute to South Sudan.
10 Suspected COVID-19 Cases Isolated in Gulu Test Negative27 Mar 2020, 20:08 Comments 122 Views Environment Security Health Updates
Sample results from Uganda Virus Research Institute Entebber of 10 individuals quarantined in Gulu over suspected COVID-19.
