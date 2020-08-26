In short
A statement issued today by the media house indicated that the cases were from 332 samples that were taken on August 21, 2020, from the staff at the UBC Kampala office. The staff that tested positive are at now at their homes, under isolation while waiting for the Ministry of Health to link them to care.
10 UBC Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 Top story26 Aug 2020, 12:00 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Media Updates
