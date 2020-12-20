Dominic Ochola
10-Year-Old Boy in Gulu Seeks UGX 5M for Kidney Cancer Treatment

20 Dec 2020 Omoro, Uganda
10-year-old Bosco Ojok and his mother Agnes Aciro - Photo by Chris James Woo

10-year-old Bosco Ojok and his mother Agnes Aciro - Photo by Chris James Woo

Medical recommendations from Lacor and Gulu Regional Referral Hospital require five million shillings for treating the patient at Mulago. However, the family cannot afford it and the mother is crying out to well-wishers to come to her rescue.

 

