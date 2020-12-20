In short
Medical recommendations from Lacor and Gulu Regional Referral Hospital require five million shillings for treating the patient at Mulago. However, the family cannot afford it and the mother is crying out to well-wishers to come to her rescue.
10-Year-Old Boy in Gulu Seeks UGX 5M for Kidney Cancer Treatment
20 Dec 2020
Tagged with: Bosco Ojok Kidney Cancer home chores. specialized treatment
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital - GRRH. Lelaobaro Primary School in Omoro District National Referral Hospital Mulago in Kampala
