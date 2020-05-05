EDSON KINENE
16:02

100 Arrested in Isingiro for Illegal Entry into Uganda

5 May 2020, 16:01 Comments 79 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Health Crime Updates
Bridge along River Kagera connecting Uganda and Tanzania

Bridge along River Kagera connecting Uganda and Tanzania

In short
He said that over one hundred people have been arrested by the Police assisted by the UPDF trying to cross through the different porous borders and put under Quarantine.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Heavy deployment Porous border points
Mentioned: Herbert Muhangi Maj Charles Kabona

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.