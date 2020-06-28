100 Boda Boda Riders, Passengers Arrested in Kampala for Defying Presidential Directive

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has said that the suspects were arrested in an operation that was carried out in Kampala metropolitan areas of Kasangati, Kawempe, Kabalagala, Katwe, and other areas on Saturday and today.
100 Boda Boda Riders, Passengers Arrested in Kampala for Defying Presidential Directive28 Jun 2020, 16:23 Comments 204 Views Security Crime Misc Breaking news
Mentioned: UGanda Police Force
