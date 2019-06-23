Christopher Tusiime
11:14

100 Children Undergo Free Surgery in Fort Portal

23 Jun 2019, 11:11 Comments 71 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Report
Rajesh Agrawal with one of the children whose defromed legs were operated at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.

In short
Children with fractures, rickets, knee deformities, bone infections, club foot were treated by a team of orthopaedics led by Dr Tito Bayeza, who is also the Tooro Kingdom Health Minister

 

