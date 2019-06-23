In short
Children with fractures, rickets, knee deformities, bone infections, club foot were treated by a team of orthopaedics led by Dr Tito Bayeza, who is also the Tooro Kingdom Health Minister
100 Children Undergo Free Surgery in Fort Portal23 Jun 2019, 11:11 Comments 71 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Report
Rajesh Agrawal with one of the children whose defromed legs were operated at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.
