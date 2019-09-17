Peter Labeja
18:45

100 Kassanda Land Victims Storm Land Commission of Inquiry

17 Sep 2019
The Petitioners Formed Two Seperate Qeues To Enter The Premises of the Commission of Inquiry

In short
They accused ALAM group of Companies of encroaching onto their land they procured with part of shillings 3 Billion given to them by government in Bukompe Village in Kassanda district.

 

