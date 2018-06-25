Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Nyendo Mixed S.S. Closed over Filth

25 Jun 2018 Masaka, Uganda
One of the filled garbage Pits at Nyendo SS that led to its closure. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

One of the filled garbage Pits at Nyendo SS that led to its closure.

In short
Masaka Municipal Principal Education Officer Steven Kakeeto ordered the closure this evening after finding the school with filled up and dilapidated pit latrines, a sewage sludge which was flowing near students dormitories and kitchen, poor ventilation and dirty domitories.

 

