Nyendo Mixed S.S. Closed over Filth

In short
Masaka Municipal Principal Education Officer Steven Kakeeto ordered the closure this evening after finding the school with filled up and dilapidated pit latrines, a sewage sludge which was flowing near students dormitories and kitchen, poor ventilation and dirty domitories.
Nyendo Mixed S.S. Closed over Filth25 Jun 2018, 22:09 Comments 111 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Health Interview
In short
Tagged with: nyendo mixed secondary school closed poor sanitation conditions steven kakeeto masaka municipal education officer sends students home untidy domitories
