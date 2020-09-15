Samuel Amanya
100 Ugandans Repatriated from Rwanda Top story

15 Sep 2020, 20:55 Comments 210 Views Health Updates
Some of the returnees Crossinng to Uganda(Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Wallace Bindeeba, the Katuna Cluster Immigration Officer who led a delegation of Ugandan officials that witnessed the repatriation exercise, said the returnees will first be inspected by health officials from the Kabale district Covid-19 task force before being transported to Entebbe for the mandatory quarantine.

 

