In short
Wallace Bindeeba, the Katuna Cluster Immigration Officer who led a delegation of Ugandan officials that witnessed the repatriation exercise, said the returnees will first be inspected by health officials from the Kabale district Covid-19 task force before being transported to Entebbe for the mandatory quarantine.
100 Ugandans Repatriated from Rwanda Top story15 Sep 2020, 20:55 Comments 210 Views Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.