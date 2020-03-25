Brian Luwaga
100 Veterans Evicted From Kapeeka Town amid Coronavirus Fears

25 Mar 2020, 17:24 Comments 142 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
The veterans have camped in Kapeeka town since 2016, allegedly waiting for compensation for their contribution to the war that ushered in the National Resistance Army-NRA regime, then led by President Museveni. The veterans are from Kiboga, Kampala Mbarara, Ntungamo, Kyegegwa, Kiruhura, Isingiro, Rakai and Masaka among other districts.

 

