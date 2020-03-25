100 Veterans Evicted From Kapeeka Town amid Coronavirus Fears

In short

The veterans have camped in Kapeeka town since 2016, allegedly waiting for compensation for their contribution to the war that ushered in the National Resistance Army-NRA regime, then led by President Museveni. The veterans are from Kiboga, Kampala Mbarara, Ntungamo, Kyegegwa, Kiruhura, Isingiro, Rakai and Masaka among other districts.