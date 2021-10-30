1000 Congolese Refugees Transfered to Kyangwali Refugee Settlement

In short
Acrobert Kiiza Moses, the Bugehdera County MP says more than 1000 asylum seekers have been transferred to Kyangwali refugee settlement camp in Kikube District since September.
1000 Congolese Refugees Transfered to Kyangwali Refugee Settlement30 Oct 2021, 08:40 Comments 116 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Security Updates
Tagged with: Kyangali Refugee Settlement Camp asylum refugees
Mentioned: asylum seekers
