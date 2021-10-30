Basaija Idd
1000 Congolese Refugees Transfered to Kyangwali Refugee Settlement

Since April, Bubukwanga Transit Camp has been hosting DRC Asylum Seekers

In short
Acrobert Kiiza Moses, the Bugehdera County MP says more than 1000 asylum seekers have been transferred to Kyangwali refugee settlement camp in Kikube District since September.

 

