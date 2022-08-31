Edward Eninu
1,000 Displaced By Floods in Bukedea District

Justine Okoed in his potatoe garden that is submerged.

In short
The floods have also washed away 344 pit latrines and more than 12,000 gardens after River Atari burst its banks on Monday.

 

