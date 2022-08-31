1,000 Displaced By Floods in Bukedea District

In short
The floods have also washed away 344 pit latrines and more than 12,000 gardens after River Atari burst its banks on Monday.
1,000 Displaced By Floods in Bukedea District31 Aug 2022, 17:48 Comments 117 Views Bukedea, Uganda Environment Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Heavy Rains Destroy Crops River Atari bursts its banks flooding in bukedea floods displace residents in bukedea
Mentioned: Bukedea district
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.