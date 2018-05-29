In short
The journey and subsequent events are in remembrance of the suffering and death of at least 45 religious converts who paid the ultimate price for defending their newly found faith. Under the orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda, the Christian converts were put to death between 1885 and 1887.
1,000 Foot Pilgrims Set Off from Masaka Diocese to Namugongo
29 May 2018
Kalungu, Uganda
Some of the Catholic Pilgrims undergoing verification before they set off from Kitovu Cathedral on Monday
