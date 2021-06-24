Basaija Idd
10,000 Congolese Refugees Relocated to Bundibugyo District

24 Jun 2021, 11:22 Comments 133 Views Ntoroko, Uganda Security Updates
David Mugenyi a settlement commandant in OPM says preparations are underway to expand Bubukwanga transit centre

Ntoroko District Local leaders settled the majority of them at Rwamabale Primary School bordering Bundibugyo District while others in Bweramule, Rwebisengo, Karugutu, Kanara and Butungama Sub Counties.

 

