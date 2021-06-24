10,000 Congolese Refugees Relocated to Bundibugyo District

In short
Ntoroko District Local leaders settled the majority of them at Rwamabale Primary School bordering Bundibugyo District while others in Bweramule, Rwebisengo, Karugutu, Kanara and Butungama Sub Counties.
10,000 Congolese Refugees Relocated to Bundibugyo District24 Jun 2021, 11:22 Comments 133 Views Ntoroko, Uganda Security Updates
David Mugenyi a settlement commandant in OPM says preparations are underway to expand Bubukwanga transit centre
In short
Tagged with: Asylum Seekers bubukwanga transit camp
Mentioned: Asylum Seekers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.