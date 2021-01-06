In short
Vicente Ntegeka, one of the affected residents told Uganda Radio Network that Agaba has a title for land in the neighboring Kyabusagazi and Hanga villages but wants to use it to forcefully grab their land.
10,000 Families Face Forceful Eviction Top story6 Jan 2021, 13:05 Comments 285 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the affected residents who are at the verge of being forceful evicted from their ancestral land.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Edgar Agaba Eviction Land Residents
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.